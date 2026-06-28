 Lingden alleges coordinated bid to weaken RPP

KATHMANDU, June 28: Rastriya Prajatantra Party, RPP, Chair Rajendra Lingden has dismissed speculation over a possible postponement of the party’s general convention, saying it will be held in Kathmandu on December 12, 13 and 14 as scheduled despite growing internal tensions and a series of high-profile exits.

Addressing a gathering of Kathmandu District leaders and cadres on Sunday, Lingden urged party members to focus on preparations for the convention, calling it an opportunity to rebuild the party at a time when it faces both internal challenges and external pressure.

“The general convention will be held on the scheduled dates. Nothing can stop it, and there is no possibility of changing the timetable,” he said, asking party committees to complete local-level conventions ahead of the national gathering.

Lingden used the event to respond to recent developments within the party, where disagreements over leadership, organisational direction, and political strategy have widened. In recent months, the RPP has witnessed the departure of several leaders and growing factionalism, with some leaders openly questioning the party leadership and its future course.

Without naming anyone, Lingden downplayed the departures, saying political organizations naturally go through periods of instability. He said he had witnessed every phase of the party’s rise and decline and was not alarmed by the current situation.

The RPP chair also alleged that domestic and foreign forces were attempting to weaken and even dismantle the party because of its nationalist agenda. He did not identify any country, organization or group to support the claim.

“History has never recognized those who abandon a political battle as brave,” Lingden said. “At a time when the RPP is facing challenges, there are coordinated efforts from both inside and outside the country to weaken and even eliminate this nationalist force.”

He said he had no comment on leaders who had chosen to leave the party, arguing that those who walk away during difficult times would ultimately be judged by history.

The convention comes at a sensitive time for the RPP. Beyond organizational disputes, the party is trying to maintain its position as the country’s main monarchist force while balancing competing views on how aggressively it should pursue campaigns for the restoration of the monarchy and Nepal’s status as a Hindu state. The leadership also faces pressure to improve the party’s electoral performance and prevent further defections before delegates gather for the convention.

The outcome of the December convention is expected to shape not only the party’s leadership but also its political strategy as it seeks to regain momentum ahead of future elections.

People’s News Monitoring Service