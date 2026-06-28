Bhutan to construct monastery in Lumbini

Kathmandu, June 28: The Government of Bhutan has formally begun construction of its state monastery in Lumbini, the birthplace of Lord Buddha.

The foundation stone for the monastery was laid on Sunday following special Buddhist rituals in the presence of Bhutan’s Home Minister Lyonpo Tshering, Deputy Je Khenpo Dorji Lopen Rinpoche, and Nepal’s Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Khadga Raj Adhikari.

The project commenced with land purification ceremonies and special religious rituals conducted by Bhutanese Buddhist monks. It is being regarded as a historic milestone in strengthening the cultural, religious and diplomatic ties between Nepal and Bhutan.

Maksud Ogyen, Director General of the Department of Culture and Dzongkha Development under Bhutan’s Ministry of Home Affairs, described the commencement of the monastery as a matter of great pride for Bhutan. The project has been initiated in accordance with the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed last year between the Lumbini Development Trust and the Royal Government of Bhutan. Under the first phase of the project, the boundary wall has already been completed, while the entire monastery complex, including the main temple, is expected to be completed within the next two years.

The proposed monastery will showcase Bhutan’s indigenous architectural style, traditional arts and distinctive Buddhist heritage. The complex will include prayer halls, cultural exhibition spaces and other religious facilities.

“As a Buddhist nation, we wish to present our unique architecture and profound reverence for Lord Buddha in Lumbini,” Director General Ogyen said. “The monastery will help establish Lumbini as an international and multicultural centre of Buddhism.”

On the sidelines of the foundation-laying ceremony, senior officials from Nepal and Bhutan held bilateral talks in Lumbini. Discussions between Tourism Minister Khadga Raj Adhikari and Bhutanese Home Minister Lyonpo Tshering focused on tourism cooperation and cultural exchanges.

According to Gyanin Rai, Acting Member Secretary of the Lumbini Development Trust, Nepal presented two strategic proposals to the Bhutanese side:

Nepal proposed launching direct flights between Paro International Airport and Gautam Buddha International Airport in Bhairahawa. It also suggested developing a “Paro–Lumbini–Bodh Gaya” Buddhist tourism circuit, which Nepal believes could transform Buddhist tourism in South Asia. At present, Bhutan’s Drukair operates flights only between Paro and Kathmandu.

Nepal requested Bhutan to exempt or reduce the Sustainable Development Fee (SDF) imposed on Nepali nationals. Currently, Nepali visitors are required to pay US$100 per person per day while visiting Bhutan. Nepal urged Bhutan to extend to Nepali citizens the same preferential treatment enjoyed by visitors from India and Bangladesh.

Responding to Nepal’s proposals, Bhutanese Home Minister Lyonpo Tshering expressed a positive outlook and pledged to pursue further discussions at the government level.

He thanked the Government of Nepal for providing land and other support for the construction of the monastery in Lumbini and said the project would further strengthen people-to-people relations between the two countries.

The meeting was attended on the Nepali side by lawmakers Toufik Ahmad Khan and Kanhaiya Baniya, who represent the Lumbini region. The Bhutanese delegation included Bhutan’s Ambassador to Nepal, Major General Vetsop Namgyel, the Home Secretary, and other senior officials.

People’s News Monitoring Service.