Global IME Bank launches Udhyamshala Program 

Kathmandu, June 27: Global IME Bank Limited has announced the launch of the Global IME Udhyamshala Program, an initiative aimed at promoting entrepreneurship and supporting the growth of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in Nepal.

The announcement was made on the occasion of World Micro, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises Day 2026. Along with the launch, the bank invited applications from entrepreneurs and individuals across the country with innovative business ideas to participate in its incubation program.

The primary objective of the Udhyamshala Program is to inspire individuals with innovative ideas to become successful entrepreneurs. It also aims to provide existing micro, small, and medium businesses with the theoretical knowledge, practical skills, and expert guidance needed to build sustainable and reputable enterprises.

Speaking at the launch event held at the bank’s head office in Kamaladi, Kathmandu, Chief Executive Officer Surendra Raj Regmi officially inaugurated the program and announced that applications are now open.

“The bank has created this platform to address the common challenges faced by micro, small, and medium entrepreneurs. Through industry experts, experienced business professionals, and trainers, participants will receive practical knowledge and solutions to real-world business problems,” he said.

The Udhyamshala Program will offer support through two main components:

Incubation Program: Designed for young people with innovative business ideas who are unsure how to begin their entrepreneurial journey. The program will help participants develop their skills, expand their business networks, and receive mentorship.

Acceleration Program: Intended for entrepreneurs who already operate businesses but face challenges in expanding or upgrading them. Participants will receive support in capacity building, adopting modern technologies, marketing, and improving access to relevant stakeholders and institutions.

The bank believes that this initiative will equip entrepreneurs with the knowledge and resources needed to build stronger and more sustainable businesses.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by the bank’s Deputy Chief Executive Officer, senior management officials, representatives from partner organizations, and members of the media.

People’s News Monitoring Service.