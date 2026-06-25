People’s needs should be addressed

By Golu Thapa Magar

The Nepali people have high hopes for the performance of the present government. Prime Minister Balen Shah also appears to be quite serious about the development of the nation. However, there are certain individuals within the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) who seem to be jealous of Prime Minister Balen Shah and the long-term vision he has for the country.

This author agrees with those who say that there is a division among the leaders of the RSP as well. This is not a good sign for this young party, which has yet to strengthen its presence at the local level throughout the country. The older parties have a significant advantage over the RSP in this aspect of political competition. However, while focusing on political developments and the government’s long-term plans, the government should also pay attention to the immediate needs of the people.

The present government should concentrate on meeting the basic needs of the population. For example, one of the most important needs is healthcare. Many people have lost their lives because of the lack of simple medicines such as paracetamol. In many places, there are no hospitals, and even regional hospitals often lack the staff and equipment needed to treat patients.

This is a very serious problem that many people in rural areas have been compelled to live with. Deaths from simple and treatable ailments are common in many parts of Nepal. In contrast, Kathmandu has several major government hospitals as well as well-equipped private hospitals.

This author, like many others, has no problem with doctors working at several institutions, especially specialists. One must also realize that there are many unemployed doctors in Kathmandu itself. These doctors could easily serve in regional hospitals and provide care to patients who need medical attention. However, everyone seems to want to remain in Kathmandu, including nurses who have taken an oath to care for the sick regardless of where they are.

Unfortunately, it seems that money is the primary concern, and only private hospitals are able to offer high salaries. Even so, we do not object to doctors earning well. The problem is that the charges in private hospitals are so high that they are beyond the reach of most ordinary people. At the same time, government hospitals, which should ideally provide free or affordable services, are often overcrowded and affected by corruption. As a result, patients sometimes have to wait months even in urgent cases to receive treatment or gain admission.

Nevertheless, we must also recognize the hard work that doctors do, and even more so the tireless efforts of nurses. We would like to take this opportunity to suggest that nurses’ salaries be increased in accordance with government decisions.

It would also be beneficial if nurses were provided with accommodation and dining facilities within hospital premises. Such measures would not only improve patient care but also make it easier for nurses to report to work and return home without having to travel long distances.

A man named Prem Rai, who has reportedly been involved in several major corruption scandals, is now the head of the Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA). However, not only Rai but also those who appointed him to such an important position should be held accountable. This author agrees with reports from various media outlets that Prime Minister Balen Shah acted appropriately by questioning these authorities, who have often been accused of harassing even innocent employees by summoning them to the CIAA office, asking unnecessary questions, and sometimes keeping them there for extended periods.

According to reports, Balen Shah was also justified in saying that he would not keep them captive for only five hours but even for five years.

Every leader should understand that slogans and long-term objectives alone are not enough. Implementation is what matters most. Likewise, the Balen-led government should not focus solely on long-term goals that may take many years to achieve. For example, providing relief and other facilities to squatters may be one of the Prime Minister’s priorities, but it should not overshadow the more immediate needs of the nation as a whole.

Therefore, the present government must fulfill the aspirations and urgent needs of the people rather than merely talk about long-term goals.