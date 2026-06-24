Ronaldo shines as Portugal routs Uzbekistan; Ghana holds England

HOUSTON, June 24: Cristiano Ronaldo delivered another reminder of his enduring class as Portugal thrashed Uzbekistan 5-0 in the FIFA World Cup, headlining a day that also saw England stumble to a frustrating draw against Ghana, Croatia edge Panama, and Colombia secure a narrow victory over DR Congo.

Portugal entered the match under pressure after opening their campaign with a disappointing draw against DR Congo. Any concerns about their form quickly disappeared as Ronaldo struck in the sixth minute to put his side ahead. The Portuguese captain added a second before halftime, producing a vintage display that set the tone for a dominant victory.

Nuno Mendes extended Portugal’s advantage in the second half before an own goal from Uzbekistan goalkeeper Abduvohid Nematov compounded the Central Asian side’s misery. Rafael Leão completed the scoring as Portugal cruised to the biggest win of the day and moved into a strong position in Group K.

The match will be remembered chiefly for Ronaldo’s latest milestone. At 41, the Portuguese icon became the first player in football history to score in six different World Cups. His two goals also took him past Eusébio as Portugal’s all-time leading scorer at World Cup finals with 10 goals.

Few players have remained influential at the highest level for as long as Ronaldo. His latest performance will add fresh fuel to debates over football’s greatest player. While comparisons with Lionel Messi continue to divide supporters, Ronaldo’s longevity, consistency and ability to deliver on the biggest stage have strengthened his standing among the sport’s all-time greats. Scoring at a World Cup more than two decades after making his international debut is an achievement unmatched in modern football.

Elsewhere, England missed an opportunity to tighten their grip on Group L after being held to a goalless draw by Ghana. England enjoyed much of the possession and created several openings but failed to convert their chances. Ghana defended resolutely and earned a valuable point that keeps their hopes of reaching the knockout stage alive.

Croatia boosted their qualification prospects with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Panama in another Group L encounter. The Croatians controlled large portions of the match and eventually found the breakthrough needed to claim all three points. The result leaves Croatia firmly in contention heading into the decisive final round of group matches.

In Group K, Colombia joined Portugal on six points after edging DR Congo 1-0. A tightly contested match appeared destined for a draw before Colombia found the decisive goal. The victory keeps Colombia in the race for top spot and sets up an intriguing battle with Portugal in the closing stage of the group phase.

As the tournament gathers momentum, Ronaldo’s performance has become the talking point of the World Cup. Portugal produced a stunning victory, but the image likely to endure is that of their veteran captain celebrating yet another historic achievement. In a tournament increasingly shaped by a new generation of stars, Ronaldo once again showed that football’s old master still has plenty left to offer.

People’s News Monitoring Service