Argentina, France, Norway march into knockouts as Messi’s magic lights up World Cup

Kathmandu, June 23: The FIFA World Cup 2026 delivered another memorable night on Monday as Argentina, France and Norway all secured places in the knockout stage with impressive victories, while Lionel Messi once again reminded the football world why he remains the tournament’s biggest attraction.

Argentina booked their place in the Round of 32 with a commanding 2-0 victory over Austria in Group J. The night belonged entirely to Lionel Messi. After missing an early penalty, many expected the 39-year-old legend to endure a frustrating evening. Instead, he responded in typical fashion.

Messi broke the deadlock in the 38th minute and then sealed the win deep into stoppage time with another clinical finish. The brace took his World Cup tally to 18 goals, making him the highest scorer in World Cup history, surpassing both Miroslav Klose’s men’s record and Marta’s overall tournament mark.

What has made Messi’s campaign remarkable is not just the goals. In Argentina’s opening match against Algeria, he struck a hat trick. Against Austria, he delivered when his team needed leadership and composure. Two matches, five goals and countless moments of brilliance have put Argentina among the strongest contenders to defend their title.

France were equally convincing as they dismantled Iraq 3-0 to secure qualification from Group I. The match was interrupted by a lengthy weather delay, but the pause failed to disrupt the French rhythm. Kylian Mbappe marked his 100th international appearance in style, scoring twice, while Ousmane Dembele added the third.

The French attack looked sharp throughout and Iraq struggled to contain the movement and pace of Didier Deschamps’ side. With two wins from two matches, France comfortably advanced to the knockout rounds and reinforced their status as one of the favorites for the title.

The most dramatic contest of the day unfolded in New Jersey, where Norway edged Senegal 3-2 in a thrilling five goal encounter. Norway struck first through Marcus Pedersen before Erling Haaland took over. The Manchester City striker scored twice in ten second half minutes, raising his tournament tally to four goals.

Senegal refused to surrender. Ismaila Sarr scored twice, including a stoppage time goal that set up a tense finish. Yet Norway held firm to claim a historic victory and reach the knockout stage for the first time since 1998. Haaland and captain Martin Odegaard once again formed a devastating partnership as the Scandinavian side continued its impressive run.

The results leave Argentina atop Group J, while France and Norway have both advanced from Group I ahead of their final group stage showdown.

For now, however, the spotlight belongs to Messi. Every World Cup seems to produce a defining image, and this tournament is rapidly becoming a celebration of the Argentine icon’s enduring greatness. At an age when most players have long retired, Messi is not merely participating. He is shaping the tournament, breaking records and carrying Argentina’s dream of another world title.( Source agencies)

People’s News Monitoring Service