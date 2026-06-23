12 Indians killed in Qatar factory explosion

Doha, June 23: Thirteen people, including 12 Indian nationals, were killed in an explosion at a factory in Qatar’s Ras Laffan Industrial City.

The Indian Embassy in Doha confirmed the deaths in a post on X, stating that Qatari authorities had verified the “tragic death” of 12 Indian citizens in the incident, which occurred on Sunday night in Ras Laffan.

The embassy, citing Qatari authorities, said all those injured in the explosion are in stable condition and are receiving medical treatment.

More than 800,000 Indian workers are employed in Qatar.

The Indian Embassy said it is in regular contact with Qatari authorities to assist the affected Indian citizens and their families. Efforts are also underway to ensure the swift repatriation of the victims’ bodies to India.

Earlier on Monday, during a press briefing, Qatar’s Energy Minister Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi confirmed that 13 people of Indian and Pakistani origin had died in the explosion. People’s News Monitoring Service