UK Prime Minister Starmer announces resignation

London, June 22: Keir Starmer has stepped down, setting the UK on course for sixth prime minister in seven years.

Despite winning a landslide election in 2024, the British public soured on Prime Minister Starmer almost as soon as he took office.

Attacked from the right over his perceived failure to control illegal immigration, from the left over unpopular economic policies – and by many across the political spectrum over his lack of charisma and political vision – Starmer’s position had been deteriorating for months.

Last month’s local election results – which saw Labour lose more than 1,400 seats across English councils and control of the Welsh parliament, where it had been the largest party for decades – further eroded Starmer’s authority, appearing to convince dozens of Labour lawmakers that he is not capable of winning the next general election, due by the summer of 2029.

Meanwhile, Burnham returned to parliament by convincingly winning a by-election on Thursday against the hard-right populist party Reform UK, who currently lead most national opinion polls.

That created a stark contrast between the two men, and offered electoral weight to Burnham’s argument that he is better placed than Starmer to defeat Reform in a general election.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer became emotional towards the end of his speech as he thanked his wife, Lady Victoria Starmer for “being a rock by my side in good times and bad.”

“When I leave the biggest job in the country, I shall spend more time on the most important job, being the best husband I can to my fantastic wife Vic,” he said, his voice breaking.

“And being the best dad I can to my beautiful children who are my pride and joy.”

Attention now turns to whether the Labour Party will hold a competitive leadership contest, or if it stages a political “coronation” of its preferred successor.

In his resignation speech, Keir Starmer said that he will ask his party to set out a timetable for the leadership process, with nominations opening on July 9 until Parliament breaks for summer, a few weeks later.

“In the case of a contest, this will ensure a new leader is in place before parliament returns in September,” Starmer said, adding that he will remain as the prime minister “until the contest is complete.”

All eyes are on Andy Burnham, whose recent victory in the Makerfield by-election has placed him in a position to seek the Labour leadership and potentially emerge as the party’s natural heir. However, no decision has been made and other senior Labour figures could still enter the race.

People’s News Monitoring Service