UML vice chair Bishnu Poudel arrested in Surkhet

Kathmandu, June 22: CPN-UML Vice Chair Bishnu Poudel has been arrested in Surkhet. Police took him into custody while he was participating in a UML event in Birendranagar focused on election review and party reorganization, held at Shubham Hotel.

Other senior UML leaders, including Shankar Pokharel, Prithvi Subba Gurung, Chhabilal Bishwakarma, and Ram Bahadur Thapa, were also attending the program.

According to police, Poudel has been taken to Nepalgunj. As there were no immediate direct flights available from Surkhet to Kathmandu, he was transported to Nepalgunj by road.

A police team led by Surkhet District Police Chief SP Thakur Prasad Pokharel arrested Poudel and transported him to Nepalgunj in a government vehicle. Police stated that Poudel was arrested in connection with an investigation into alleged money laundering and will be sent to Kathmandu later today.

People’s News Monitoring Service.