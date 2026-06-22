RSP convention enters closed session, leadership election process begins

Kathmandu, June 22: The closed session of the Rastriya Swatantra Party’s (RSP) first General Convention begins today in Chitwan, with delegates set to deliberate on four key reports and initiate the process for electing the party’s new leadership.

The session will take place at the Industry Association’s exhibition center, where two halls have been designated for discussions and another for dining arrangements. Around 4,211 representatives, observers, and volunteers are expected to participate.

Proceedings will start with the presentation of the Disciplinary Commission’s report by Ramakanta Rimal, followed by Treasurer Lima Adhikari’s financial report. General Secretary Kabindra Burlakoti will then table the organizational report, while the proposed party statute will be presented for discussion and approval.

Party President Rabi Lamichhane is scheduled to present the political report before announcing an interim management committee. The organizing committee will subsequently transfer responsibilities to the Central Election Commission.

After lunch, the Election Commission will brief delegates on the voting process and publish the election schedule. Meals have been arranged for participants throughout the convention.

According to Election Commission chief Bhuwan KC, nomination forms for party positions will be distributed from 1 pm. Candidate registration will take place between 2 pm and 4 pm, with the preliminary list published at 6 pm. The commission has also allocated time for complaints, scrutiny, and withdrawal of candidacies before releasing the final candidate list at 11 pm.

Voting is scheduled for Tuesday from 8:30 am to 3 pm. Delegates will elect one party chairperson and 99 central committee members. Vote counting will begin shortly after polling ends, followed by the next phase of the election process.

People’s News Monitoring Service

SAARC Chamber chief Dhakal discusses China-South Asia cooperation in herbal sector

KATHMANDU: SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Chandi Raj Dhakal has led a delegation to Xi’an, China, to explore cooperation opportunities in herbal medicine, traditional healthcare, research, and trade between China and South Asian countries.

During the visit, the delegation held discussions with Chinese herbal industry representatives on possible collaboration in herbal farming, processing, technology transfer, research, and market expansion, according to a press release issued by the SCCI.

Dhakal highlighted the need for stronger partnerships to promote sustainable economic growth and expand the traditional medicine sector across the SAARC region.

The delegation visited herbal processing facilities and medicinal herb farms operated by Caozien Company, where Chinese officials and company representatives briefed them on modern cultivation methods, quality control measures, and sustainable production practices.

SCCI Secretary General Zulfiqar Butt said China and SAARC countries have significant potential to work together in the herbal and natural medicine sector. He stressed the importance of joint research, investment, capacity building, technology exchange, and trade facilitation to develop regional value chains.

The visit was hosted by Caozien Company Vice Chairperson Sun Shen and attended by Chinese officials, academics, business leaders, and representatives from the herbal industry.

The participants included Prof. Ma Zhi Guo of Xi’an Jiaotong University, Song Shaopu, Party Secretary of Tangyu Town in Lantian County, and Zheng Hong, Chairman of Xi’an Dao Tong Taibai Seven Medicine Research Co., Ltd.

The discussions concluded with a commitment to strengthen partnerships, encourage investment, and explore joint initiatives in herbal medicine and natural healthcare.

Dhakal said the engagement would contribute to strengthening economic and people-to-people ties between South Asia and China while opening new opportunities in the growing herbal and natural medicine sector.

Dhangadhi presents budget of Rs 2.64 billion

KAILALI, June 22: The Dhangadhi Sub-metropolitan City presented a budget (annual estimates of revenue and expenditure) of Rs 2.64 billion for the upcoming fiscal year 2026/27.

Deputy Mayor Kandakala Kumari Rana made the budget public at the 15th session of the Municipal Assembly held today. Of the budget amount, Rs 1.43 billion has been allocated for current expenditure and Rs 1.23 billion for capital expenditure.

Among the sources of revenue outlined in the budget statement, Rs 550 million will be met from internal income, Rs 600 million from revenue sharing, and Rs 1.67 billion in fiscal transfer from the provincial and federal governments.

The sub-metropolitan city has prioritized infrastructure construction, education, health, employment creation and public welfare work in the upcoming fiscal year’s budget. The sub-metropolitan city will operate city pride projects and further strengthen ward health clinics next year.

For the effective operation of development projects, a project bank will be established, and projects on inclusion will be gradually implemented. The sub-metropolitan city will continue to operate skills and employment fairs to make youth self-employed by imparting them various skills.