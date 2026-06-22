Spain shine, Egypt secure first win as World Cup groups tighten

Kathmandu, June 22: The FIFA World Cup 2026 group stage produced a mix of dominant wins, tense draws and shifting qualification scenarios on Sunday, with four matches played across Groups G and H.

Spain delivered the standout performance of the day, cruising to a 4-0 victory over Saudi Arabia in Atlanta to revive their Group H campaign. After opening the tournament with a goalless draw against Cape Verde, the Spaniards looked far sharper and more aggressive. Young star Lamine Yamal opened the scoring before Mikel Oyarzabal struck twice. Saudi defender Hassan Altambakti’s own goal completed the rout. Spain coach Luis de la Fuente praised his side’s more direct approach as Spain climbed to four points from two matches.

Group G witnessed a hard-fought stalemate as Belgium and Iran played out a scoreless draw in Los Angeles. Despite dominating possession, Belgium failed to break down a resilient Iranian defense. The match turned in the 66th minute when Belgian defender Nathan Ngoy was sent off for denying Mehdi Taremi a clear scoring opportunity. Iran pushed forward after gaining the numerical advantage but could not find a breakthrough. Goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand emerged as the hero for Iran with a series of crucial saves that preserved a valuable point. The result leaves both sides on two points and sets up decisive final group matches later this week.

In Miami, Uruguay and Cape Verde shared the spoils in an entertaining 2-2 draw. The result kept Group H wide open, with none of the four teams able to establish clear control of the group after two rounds of matches.

The final match of the day saw Egypt claim a vital 3-1 victory over New Zealand in Vancouver. New Zealand had taken an early lead through Finn Surman, but Egypt responded strongly. Mostafa Ziko equalized before Mohamed Salah put the Africans ahead in the second half. Trezeguet added a late third goal to seal Egypt’s first ever World Cup victory and boost their hopes of reaching the knockout stage.

With two rounds completed in Groups G and H, qualification remains finely balanced. Spain and Egypt strengthened their positions, while Belgium, Iran, Uruguay and Cape Verde will enter their final group matches knowing that every point could determine their World Cup fate.

People’s News Monitoring Service