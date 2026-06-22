Indian tourists enter Nepal in hordes

Kathmandu, June 22: Nepal is witnessing an unusual tourism boom, driven largely by visitors from India, with more than 2,000 Indian vehicles entering the country daily through six major border points.

Tourism entrepreneurs say destinations across the country, from Pokhara and Mustang to Chitwan, Lumbini and Bardiya, are seeing strong visitor numbers despite the current off-season. Indian registered vehicles have become a common sight on highways as both pilgrims and holidaymakers flock to Nepal.

Customs officials say arrivals have risen sharply during India’s school holidays. Around 600 vehicles enter daily through the Belahiya border in Bhairahawa alone, with the number sometimes doubling during peak holiday periods. Birgunj records another 600 to 700 daily vehicle entries, while border points in Kapilvastu, Kanchanpur and Banke are also reporting heavy traffic.

Tourism officials note a shift in travel patterns. While religious sites such as Muktinath, Pashupatinath, Supadeurali and Swargadwari remain popular, a growing number of Indian visitors are coming for leisure, adventure tourism, mountain scenery and cooler weather. Destinations such as Pokhara, Ghandruk, Manang, Palpa and Chitwan are benefiting from the trend.

The surge has been fueled by several factors, including extreme summer heat across many Indian states, school holidays, aggressive tourism promotion campaigns and the growing influence of social media. Travel videos and reels produced by Indian influencers and celebrities have generated millions of views, helping boost Nepal’s visibility among Indian travelers.

Hotels in key tourism hubs are enjoying record occupancy. Hoteliers in Pokhara report occupancy rates approaching 90 percent, far above normal summer levels. Five-star properties have also recorded significant increases in bookings. Rural resorts and community homestays in Palpa are operating at full capacity, with some turning away dozens of guests every day.

Indian visitors have also helped sustain tourism in Chitwan. Although domestic and third country arrivals declined in recent months, higher numbers of Indian tourists helped maintain overall visitor figures at Chitwan National Park.

Tourism entrepreneurs credit promotional campaigns conducted in Indian cities for the increase. However, they say many visitors remain unaware of Nepali regulations regarding cash limits and vehicle permits. Industry representatives have urged authorities to establish help desks at border points to assist travelers.

Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Minister Khadak Raj Paudel said the government plans to further promote Nepal’s spiritual tourism potential and is working toward establishing a dedicated Pilgrimage Department.

Industry stakeholders believe the current momentum offers a major opportunity to strengthen Nepal’s tourism sector and spread benefits beyond traditional destinations.

People’s News Monitoring Service