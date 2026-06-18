SC reopens deep wounds of Nepal’s conflict era

By Our Reporter

The Supreme Court’s directive to criminalise the recruitment and use of child soldiers marks a major legal and moral shift in Nepal’s transitional justice journey. At its core, the ruling pushes the state to finally treat the use of children in armed conflict as a criminal offence, not just a historical grievance or an administrative issue. It also forces the government to amend existing transitional justice laws and align them with international obligations that Nepal accepted long ago but has struggled to enforce in practice.

The decision stems from a petition filed by former child soldier Lenin Bista and others, who have long argued that children drawn into the Maoist insurgency were not just collateral victims but active subjects of coercion who deserve legal recognition and justice. The court agreed with the broader principle. It ruled that anyone under 18 recruited or used in armed groups must be explicitly protected under criminal law, and that failure to define such acts as serious human rights violations has left a major gap in Nepal’s legal framework.

This is where the ruling becomes politically sensitive. During the decade long Maoist insurgency, a significant number of minors were recruited into combat roles or support structures. According to post conflict verification, nearly 2,973 individuals were later identified as minors or otherwise ineligible for integration into the national army. While the peace process acknowledged their status, the legal system never fully addressed accountability for those who recruited them.

The court’s direction does not name individuals or assign direct criminal liability to leaders such as Pushpa Kamal Dahal or Baburam Bhattarai. It deliberately leaves that question to transitional justice mechanisms. But the legal framing itself changes the ground beneath those debates. Once child soldier recruitment becomes a defined criminal offence, the conversation about responsibility becomes harder to avoid, even if formal prosecution remains dependent on future legal processes.

This is why the ruling will likely be viewed differently across political lines. For victims and rights advocates, it is a long overdue correction. For former insurgent leaders, it may introduce new legal uncertainty into an already unresolved transitional justice landscape. The concern is not immediate prosecution, but the opening of a legal pathway that did not previously exist in clear terms.

Still, the core intent of the ruling is not political retribution. It is legal consistency. Nepal ratified international conventions on child rights and committed under the Comprehensive Peace Agreement of 2006 to prevent the recruitment of children and rehabilitate those affected. Yet more than two decades later, the absence of explicit criminal provisions meant that victims were acknowledged but not fully protected under criminal law.

That gap matters. Without criminal recognition, child recruitment is reduced to a historical wrongdoing without enforceable consequences. The court’s position is that this approach undermines both accountability and rehabilitation. It stresses that reintegration of former child soldiers is not charity, but a legal obligation of the state. That framing is important because it shifts responsibility from goodwill programs to enforceable duty.

The ruling also highlights the long-term human cost of conflict. Many former child soldiers continue to struggle with interrupted education, psychological trauma, social stigma, and limited economic opportunity. These effects do not disappear with peace agreements. They persist across generations unless addressed through structured rehabilitation and recognition.

Another significant element is the court’s criticism of how transitional justice bodies have defined victim categories. Labels such as “disqualified” or “discharged” for minors identified during verification processes were flagged as stigmatizing. The court has now directed authorities to revise such terminology, signaling that language itself can reinforce exclusion.

Politically, the ruling sits at a sensitive intersection. It does not directly accuse leaders, but it does challenge the adequacy of past transitional justice frameworks that were shaped during and after the peace process. For Maoist leadership, particularly figures like Prachanda and Baburam Bhattarai, it may revive scrutiny over wartime recruitment practices. Not through immediate legal action, but through renewed public and institutional examination.

That is where potential friction lies. Transitional justice in Nepal has often balanced between peace stability and accountability. This ruling tilts slightly toward accountability, but within legal boundaries. It avoids criminal naming while strengthening the legal foundation for future action.

Why should this decision be welcomed? Because it closes a long-standing legal vacuum. Societies emerging from conflict often struggle with selective memory. Some harms are documented, others are left in ambiguity. Child soldier recruitment falls into one of those grey zones where moral consensus existed, but legal clarity did not.

By requiring explicit criminalisation, the court is not reopening conflict. It is completing a missing part of the legal architecture that should have existed from the start. It also strengthens Nepal’s alignment with international human rights norms, which already treat child recruitment as a grave violation.

At a practical level, the ruling could improve rehabilitation frameworks. When legal recognition becomes clearer, victims gain stronger access to services, compensation, and structured reintegration. It also compels the state to treat rehabilitation as a continuous responsibility rather than a time bound project.

The challenge now lies in implementation. Translating this ruling into law will require political consensus in Parliament, where transitional justice remains a sensitive and often stalled agenda. Resistance is likely, not necessarily against the principle, but against the implications it may carry for past political actors.

Even so, the direction is clear. Nepal is being pushed to confront a part of its conflict history that was acknowledged but never fully addressed in law. That process may be uncomfortable, but it is also necessary for a more consistent justice system.