NC rift at decisive turning point

By Our Reporter

The Nepali Congress has entered a phase where internal disagreement is no longer a background issue. It now shapes the party’s direction, its credibility, and its political weight. As the 15th General Convention approaches in early October, the dispute over active membership updates has exposed something deeper than a procedural fight. It has become a contest over control, trust, and the future identity of Nepal’s oldest democratic force.

At the surface, the conflict looks technical. The party leadership, aligned around Sher Bahadur Deuba and Purna Bahadur Khadka, pushed for a fresh, technology driven membership update as part of preparing for the convention. Deadlines were set, extended, and finally fixed. On the other side, the Shekhar Koirala faction rejected the need for a new round, arguing that a previous update completed in December 2025 should stand as final.

But this is not really about forms or deadlines. It is about legitimacy. Who controls the membership base controls the convention? And who controls the convention controls the party’s future leadership.

That is why even senior figures from both camps, including former office bearers and influential leaders, have avoided completing the update process. Out of more than 782,000 eligible members, over half have updated their details, while a large number remain in verification. Yet the most politically powerful actors are sitting out the process altogether. That silence is not administrative hesitation. It is a political signal.

The standoff has also revived older fractures inside the party. The factional divide between establishment forces and rival groups has been simmering for years, but what makes the current moment sharper is the absence of trust in internal procedures. Each side sees the other’s process as a tool for consolidation rather than neutral organization.

This mistrust has already shaped previous leadership disputes, including resistance to post special convention decisions and lingering tensions even after court rulings settled formal legitimacy questions. Legal clarity has not translated into political acceptance. That gap now sits at the center of the crisis.

The consequences go beyond party rooms. The Nepali Congress has historically functioned as the central pillar of Nepal’s democratic politics. When it is stable, the broader system tends to stabilize. When it fractures, political space opens for newer forces to expand. That is where the rise of the Rastriya Swatantra Party becomes relevant.

The growing appeal of the Rastriya Swatantra Party is not only about new leadership or messaging. It also reflects voter frustration with established parties perceived as consumed by internal conflict and power bargaining. Every visible split inside the Congress reinforces the idea that old institutions are stuck in cycles of competition rather than renewal.

In that sense, the current dispute is not isolated. It feeds directly into a larger political shift where voters look for alternatives when traditional parties appear inward looking. A weakened Congress does not just affect itself. It reshapes the competitive field.

Yet the solution is not as simple as enforcing unity. Unity without trust often becomes temporary silence rather than stability. The rival faction’s demand for neutrality in committees and assurances about fair competition reflects a deeper concern about structural balance inside the party. At the same time, leadership insists that nearly all eligible members have already been covered and that those refusing to update are effectively opting out of the process.

This is where the party stands locked. One side pushes forward with organizational procedure, the other questions its fairness. Neither side appears ready to retreat. That creates a situation where any decision risks deepening division rather than resolving it.

Meanwhile, the rival faction’s province level meetings signal something important. They are not just consultations. They are attempts to maintain organizational cohesion outside central control. Whether framed as unity efforts or internal consolidation, they indicate preparation for a prolonged internal struggle.

The real question now is not just who will lead the Nepali Congress, but what kind of party it will become after this process. A fragmented Congress risks losing its role as the anchor of mainstream politics. A unified one, if built on genuine consensus, could still reset its position.

For now, the party stands in a narrow corridor. One direction leads to forced procedural closure with unresolved resentment. The other leads to extended conflict with uncertain outcomes. What it chooses next will not only shape its convention, but also influence how Nepal’s broader political landscape reorganizes itself in the years ahead.