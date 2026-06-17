Nagdhunga tunnel to be operational from mid-July

KATHMANDU, June 17: Authorities are moving into the final stage of preparations to open the Nagdhunga Naubise Tunnel for public use from Shrawan, which falls between mid-July and mid-August. Once operational, the tunnel is expected to ease long-standing traffic pressure on the Nagdhunga Naubise stretch, the main gateway connecting Kathmandu Valley with the rest of the country.

Project Director Saujanya Nepal said most construction inside the 2,688-metre tunnel has already been completed. Work is now focused on safety testing, including emergency response drills, rescue operations, and traffic handling procedures in case of accidents within the tunnel. Outside the tunnel, only slope stabilization and landslide prevention work remain unfinished.

The project, originally scheduled for completion by April 26, 2023, faced repeated delays due to contractor issues and resistance from local communities, which pushed back its timeline. Despite those setbacks, officials say operational readiness has now reached its final phase, with full-scale management drills underway.

Preparations are also being finalized for toll collection systems. Authorities have already selected a bank, while payment cards are being printed to support electronic transactions. Motorists will be able to pay toll charges through cash, QR-based digital payments, or electronic sticker tags that will be scanned automatically at entry points using high-capacity cameras.

Under a competitive bidding process, Yusin ART Company has secured a five-year contract worth Rs 1.10 billion to operate, manage, and maintain the tunnel. The company will collect toll revenue and deposit it into the account of the Road Board Nepal. Ten companies had competed for the contract. The tunnel will operate continuously throughout the year.

According to Project Director Nepal, around 150 staff will be deployed for daily operations and maintenance. During peak hours, up to 40 personnel will be stationed on site to manage traffic flow and safety. He added that all remaining preparations are expected to conclude by the end of this month, allowing vehicles to begin using the tunnel shortly afterwards.

Traffic data shows that more than 8,000 vehicles pass through the Nagdhunga Naubise corridor daily, excluding motorcycles. Officials estimate that around 60 percent of these vehicles will shift to the tunnel once it opens. Motorcycles will not be allowed inside the tunnel for safety reasons.

The government has already fixed toll rates through a gazette notification issued on April 8, 2026. Light vehicles such as cars, vans, pickups, tractors and microbuses will pay Rs 65 when entering Kathmandu and Rs 60 when exiting. Minibuses and mini trucks will be charged Rs 125 for entry and Rs 80 for exit. Buses and single-rear-axle trucks will pay Rs 260 entering and Rs 200 exiting, while multi-axle trucks and heavy equipment will be charged Rs 600 entering and Rs 250 exiting.

Once open, the tunnel is expected to shorten travel time, reduce congestion, and improve road safety along one of Nepal’s busiest transport corridors.

People’s News Monitoring Service