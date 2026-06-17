Messi hat-trick fires Argentina to dominant win over Algeria

KATHMANDU, June 17: Defending champions Argentina made a strong start to their 2026 FIFA World Cup Group J campaign with a commanding 3-0 win over Algeria, driven by a clinical and composed performance from captain Lionel Messi.

At GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Argentina controlled the tempo from the opening whistle, dictating possession and stretching Algeria’s defensive shape with sharp passing and constant movement in the final third.

Messi, playing in a record sixth World Cup, delivered the decisive spark. He broke the deadlock in the 17th minute after a quick attacking sequence that exposed Algeria’s back line. The goal settled Argentina early and shifted the match firmly into their control.

Algeria attempted to respond with a more compact midfield structure, but Argentina’s rhythm rarely dipped. The pressure paid off again in the 60th minute when Messi struck his second, finishing a flowing move that left the goalkeeper with no chance.

By the second half, Argentina looked increasingly comfortable, circulating the ball with confidence and forcing Algeria deeper into their own half. The third goal arrived in the 76th minute, completing Messi’s hat trick and underlining his influence on the match. The stadium atmosphere turned fully in Argentina’s favour as supporters celebrated another vintage display from their captain.

The hat trick lifted Messi’s World Cup goal tally to 16, reinforcing his status among the most productive scorers in tournament history. It also marked another milestone in a career already filled with records, as he continues to perform on football’s biggest stage even in his sixth appearance.

Argentina, still driven by its 2022 title success, showed balance across all areas of the pitch, combining defensive discipline with attacking sharpness. Their control of the match limited Algeria to rare and low-quality chances.

The victory not only strengthens Argentina’s position in Group J but also sends a clear message to other contenders. With Messi in sharp form and the squad operating with cohesion, the South American giants appear ready to push deep into another World Cup campaign.

People’s News Monitoring Service