DoP chief Aryal sent to custody

Kathmandu, June 17: The special court granted four days of custody to Tirtha Raj Aryal, chief at the Department of Passport, after he was detained by the Commission for Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA).

DoP director general Aryal, along with his subordinate, Sunil Kumar KC, was arrested as part of an investigation into alleged irregularities in a passport procurement contract.

A team from the anti-graft body took Aryal into custody from Kathmandu’s Tribhuvan International Airport on Monday evening and placed him in detention for questioning.

According to a source familiar with the CIAA, investigators are examining suspected irregularities in a procurement contract associated with the passport system. Aryal was detained as investigators expanded their inquiry into the case.

The CIAA has not yet publicly disclosed further details of the allegations or the specific procurement under scrutiny. Further updates are awaited as the investigation continues.

People’s News Monitoring Service