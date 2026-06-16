Nepal Telecom alerts its clients against fraud

Kathmandu, June 16: Nepal Telecom has urged the public to remain vigilant after discovering the misuse of its SMS service to send fraudulent messages in the names of ConnectIPS and various banks and digital payment service providers.

According to the company, such messages falsely claim that a customer’s account has been suspended, temporarily blocked, or affected by other issues, and attempt to lure recipients into visiting suspicious websites or clicking on malicious links. Nepal Telecom has advised customers to be cautious of such SMS messages, phone calls, and suspicious links.

The company has also urged users to verify information through the official website or mobile application of the concerned institution before using any link and to keep their confidential information secure.

Furthermore, Nepal Telecom has advised customers not to click on unknown or suspicious links, not to share sensitive information such as OTPs, passwords, PINs, or CVV numbers with anyone, and to rely only on the official communication channels of the relevant institutions for banking and digital payment-related information.

The company has also requested customers to immediately report any suspicious SMS messages, phone calls, or links to the concerned institution.

People’s News Monitoring Service.