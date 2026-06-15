Former home minister Dharm Bahadur Thapa passes away

Dharm Bahadur Thapa, a former Home Minister of Nepal, passed away in Lalitpur on Friday, June 12. His last rites were performed at the Pashupatinath Aryaghat on Sunday, June 14.

Thapa is survived by two sons.

He served as Minister of Home Affairs in the cabinet led by Prime Minister Lokendra Bahadur Chand during the royal regime in the early 2000s. He held the Home Affairs portfolio from October 2002 until April 2003.

Earlier in his career, Thapa served as a zonal commissioner in several administrative zones and later as Home Secretary.

He was widely regarded as an experienced civil servant and administrator who held several key positions in the government during his long public service career.

The People’s Review family offers its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prays for the eternal peace and repose of the departed soul.