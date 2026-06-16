Chef Santosh Shah released after payment settlement to victim

Kathmandu, June 16: Chef Santosh Shah has been released after being arrested on fraud related charges, following a settlement with the victim, authorities said.

Shah, who had been arrested on banking offence allegations, was released on Monday evening.

According to Kathmandu District Police Range chief SSP Dilip Ghimire, Shah was freed after the dispute was resolved and the payment as per the cheque was received by the victim party.

The Valley Crime Investigation Office had arrested Shah from Dhanusha and brought him to Kathmandu for further investigation, after which he was handed over to the Kathmandu District Police Range in Bhadra Kali.

Police had also arrested another operator of the same restaurant, Narayan Sah Sudi, in connection with the case.

The dispute was linked to a restaurant in Gairidhara, after Sakuntala Adhikari Thapa filed a complaint.

Santosh Shah is a well-known chef who has promoted Nepali cuisine internationally. He gained prominence after participating in the BBC MasterChef programme in 2021.

People’s News Monitoring Service