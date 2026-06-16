Foreign Minister visits Chinese Academy of Sciences Institute

Beijing, June 16: Foreign Minister Shishir Khanal, currently on a four-day official visit to China, has visited the Institute of Tibetan Plateau Research under the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

According to the Nepali Embassy in Beijing, he carried out a field visit to the research institute this morning.

During the visit, he stressed the need for deeper cooperation between Nepal and China.

Kharel arrived in Beijing on Sunday morning at the invitation of Chinese Foreign Minister and Political Bureau member of the Communist Party of China Central Committee Wang Yi.

The minister is scheduled to return home on June 17 after completing his visit.

People’s News Monitoring Service