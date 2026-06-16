China vows quicker rollout of Nepal projects

KATHMANDU, June 16: China has assured Nepal that it will speed up the execution of ongoing bilateral projects and previously agreed initiatives, while reiterating its backing for Nepal’s economic development and governance agenda.

The assurance came during talks between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Nepal’s Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal in Beijing on Monday, according to Nepal’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting, the Chinese side expressed readiness to fast-track the implementation of projects and programmes already agreed between the two countries. Both sides also reviewed cooperation in infrastructure, cross-border connectivity, border management, energy, trade, investment, agriculture, technology transfer, information technology, digitalisation, tourism, chemical fertilisers, petroleum and natural gas exploration, as well as people-to-people exchanges.

China also reaffirmed support for Nepal’s efforts to promote good governance and achieve sustained economic growth.

The Nepali delegation, in turn, reiterated Nepal’s commitment to the One China policy and assured that Nepali soil would not be used for activities directed against China.

Earlier, Khanal held talks with Liu Haixing, head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee. The discussions focused on strengthening bilateral relations, expanding exchanges between political parties, and enhancing ties between the peoples of the two countries, the ministry said.

Khanal is in Beijing on a four-day official visit at the invitation of his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi.

People’s News Monitoring Service