Govt plans to recruit hundreds of youth as service facilitators

Biratnagar, June 14: The Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration is preparing to deploy hundreds of educated young people across government offices and local bodies to improve public service delivery.

A draft ‘Service Delivery Facilitator Mobilization Procedure, 2026’ has been released for public feedback. Once approved, federal, provincial and local government agencies will be able to recruit facilitators to assist citizens and support office operations.

Facilitators will be assigned to offices with high public demand, including municipalities, ward offices, ministries, departments, state-owned enterprises and development projects. Each office may deploy up to two facilitators as needed.

Eligible applicants must be Nepali citizens under 30 who have completed a master’s degree or are currently engaged in research at that level. Selection will be based on academic qualifications and age. Women, Dalits, Indigenous communities and members of conflict-affected families will receive priority and additional evaluation points.

The government will provide a monthly incentive equal to 50 per cent of the starting salary of a section officer or fifth-level assistant. Payments will be deposited directly into bank accounts based on attendance records. Participants will also receive certificates recognizing their government service experience.

Facilitators will help citizens complete online applications, fill out forms, verify documents and access government services. They may also assist with policy implementation, project development, studies, evaluations, reporting, technical supervision, quality testing and public awareness campaigns.

The ministry plans to manage the programme through an online system covering recruitment, applications, evaluations, attendance and deployment.

According to the ministry, the initiative aims to give highly educated youth practical experience in governance and public administration while improving the speed and quality of government services.

Facilitators will be required to maintain confidentiality and follow the same code of conduct applied to civil servants. A high-level steering committee led by the federal affairs minister will oversee the programme.

The ministry has invited suggestions on the draft within seven days of its publication.

People’s News Monitoring Service