EV rush risks turning Nepal into a dumping ground

By Our Reporter

Nepal’s electric vehicle market is often presented as a success story. Imports are rising, charging stations are spreading across highways, and EVs are gradually replacing fuel powered vehicles in urban areas. Yet beneath this growth lies a problem that policymakers have ignored for too long: Nepal is becoming an easy destination for vehicle brands that may not survive in the market.

The warning signs are difficult to ignore. Indus try associations say Nepal now has 94 four-wheeler brands. For a country where annual vehicle sales remain relatively small, that number is unusually high. More importantly, consumers continue to concentrate their purchases on a handful of established brands. This gap between the number of brands entering the market and the number that buyers actually trust raises an important question: why are so many companies rushing into Nepal?

The answer lies partly in policy. Nepal’s push toward electric mobility created an attractive market. Lower taxes on EVs, growing public interest and limited regulatory barriers opened the door to many new entrants. In the absence of strict import standards, almost anyone with a dealership agreement could bring vehicles into the country.

That may have increased competition and lowered prices in the short term. Consumers have benefited from discounts and a wider range of choices. But the market is now showing signs of imbalance.

Many smaller importers lack the financial strength, service network and long-term commitment required in the automobile business. Selling a vehicle is only the beginning of the relationship with a customer. Spare parts, software updates, battery support and technical servicing must continue for years. If an importer disappears after selling a few hundred vehicles, the burden falls on consumers.

This is where the dumping ground concern emerges. Nepal risks becoming a place where manufacturers test unproven products or clear excess inventory without making a meaningful long-term investment. Vehicles may enter the country, but support systems may not follow. A customer who buys an attractive and affordable EV today could struggle to find parts or repair services a few years later.

The concern goes beyond consumer protection. Every vehicle imported into Nepal requires foreign currency. If a significant share of those vehicles become unusable because support networks collapse, the country effectively loses valuable resources. Instead of creating productivity, the imports become stranded assets.

Geography creates another challenge. Nepal’s roads, steep climbs and diverse climate conditions demand vehicles that can perform beyond laboratory specifications. A vehicle that works well on flat urban roads elsewhere may not perform adequately in Himalayan or hill regions. Yet until now, Nepal has lacked a system that thoroughly tests imported EVs for local conditions.

The government’s plan to introduce stricter import guidelines is therefore a step in the right direction. The proposed requirements for road testing, battery certification, motor approvals and hill climbing performance address concerns that should have been tackled years ago.

Still, technical testing alone will not solve the problem. The government should require importers to demonstrate long term service commitments before receiving approval. Dealers should maintain minimum inventories of spare parts and establish service centers capable of supporting customers throughout a vehicle’s lifespan. Financial guarantees could also be considered to protect buyers if a distributor exits the market.

Authorities should also create a transparent rating system that allows consumers to compare brands based not only on price and features but also on service coverage, spare parts availability and warranty performance.

Another priority is encouraging local assembly and value addition. The example of locally assembled Hyundai vehicles shows that domestic involvement can create jobs, improve accountability and strengthen after sales support. Nepal should reward companies willing to invest in local operations rather than those focused solely on quick sales.

The EV transition remains one of Nepal’s most promising economic and environmental opportunities. But growth without regulation can create problems that become visible only years later. A market flooded with brands may look competitive, yet competition means little if consumers are left with unsupported vehicles and shrinking resale values.

Nepal does not need fewer EVs. It needs better standards, stronger oversight and a policy framework that rewards commitment over quick profits. Otherwise, the country’s EV boom could leave behind a trail of abandoned brands and disappointed buyers.