Kathmandu declared free of street-dependent people

KATHMANDU, June 9: Kathmandu Metropolitan City has declared its jurisdiction free of street-dependent homeless people.

Acting Mayor Sunita Dangol announced on Monday, saying the city would continue efforts to ensure that vulnerable people are rescued, rehabilitated and prevented from returning to the streets.

To sustain the campaign, the metropolis signed an agreement with Nepal Police, the District Administration Office Kathmandu and Human Service Ashram. The agreement establishes a coordinated mechanism to identify, rescue and manage people found living on roads and public spaces.

The agreement was signed by Dangol, Inspector General of Police Dan Bahadur Karki, Chief District Officer Ishwor Raj Paudel and Human Service Ashram Chairperson Ramji Adhikari.

Dangol said the declaration reflects Kathmandu’s commitment to humanitarian values alongside its cultural identity.

Speaking at the event, former Home Minister Narayan Kaji Shrestha stressed the need for continued efforts to support vulnerable people.

Since 2017, Kathmandu Metropolitan City has partnered with Human Service Ashram in rehabilitation programs, spending about Rs 20 million annually.

The event also marked the conclusion of the Mechi Mahakali Campaign, jointly run by Human Service Ashram and the Ani Choying Drolma Foundation. According to Adhikari, the campaign rescued and rehabilitated 197 vulnerable individuals.

Foundation chairperson Ani Choying Drolma described the agreement as an important step toward promoting humanity.

Officials said a coordination committee comprising the signatory agencies and other stakeholders will oversee implementation, resource management and future rescue and rehabilitation efforts.

People’s News Monitoring Service