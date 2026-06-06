Social activist Sonam Wangchuk joins Cockroach Janata Party demonstration in Delhi

Kathmandu, June 6: Social activist and education reformer Sonam Wangchuk participated in a demonstration held at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Saturday.

According to preliminary reports, he was seen joining the protesters and taking part in the movement. However, no detailed official statement regarding his remarks at the event or the specific objectives of the protest has yet been made public.

It is expected that further details about the purpose of the movement and Wangchuk’s role will become clearer once additional official information is released.

The protest was organized by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Saturday against the alleged leak of the NEET-UG 2026 examination paper and alleged irregularities in the CBSE Online Scoring Mechanism (OSM). Demonstrators chanted slogans against the government and demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

During the protest, participants raised slogans such as, “Dharmendra Pradhan, resign!” and “We asked for ‘Make in India,’ but you gave us ‘Leak in India.’”

CJP founder Abhijit Dipke traveled from Boston, United States, to Delhi to lead the protest. He was seen at Delhi Airport carrying a book related to B. R. Ambedkar, the principal architect of the Indian Constitution.

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People’s News Monitoring Service.