Government forms panel to probe 779 seized EVs

Kathmandu, June 6: The government has formed a joint investigation committee to examine 779 electric vehicles seized across the country over suspected customs and revenue evasion.

The committee was established on Thursday under the direction of the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers. It includes representatives from the Ministry of Finance, the Department of Customs, Nepal Police and the Armed Police Force.

According to Prime Minister Shah’s press and research adviser Deepa Dahal, the government moved quickly to initiate a legal investigation as part of its commitment to good governance and revenue protection.

The committee has already begun field inspections at locations where the vehicles are being held.

Dahal said the large number of vehicles means investigators will need time to verify customs declarations, revenue records and other legal documents before reaching conclusions.

She urged the public to remain patient until the investigation is completed, adding that the government remains committed to strengthening revenue administration and enforcing the law.

People’s News Monitoring Service