775 EVs seized in pre-budget tax evasion probe

Kathmandu, June 5: Security agencies have seized 775 electric vehicles imported from China through the Korala border in Mustang as part of an investigation into suspected irregularities linked to changes in EV taxation announced in the new budget.

The vehicles were intercepted during a coordinated overnight operation along the Mustang to Kaski corridor between Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Officials said none of the vehicles carried registration plates at the time of seizure.

Authorities suspect importers may have accelerated customs clearance and transportation of the vehicles before revised tax rates on electric vehicles took effect under the fiscal year 2026/27 budget.

According to government sources, the operation was launched after reports emerged of possible coordination between customs personnel, clearing agents and traders to move large consignments into the country ahead of the budget announcement.

Thousands of electric vehicles entered Nepal through multiple border points in the days before the budget was unveiled. The government later increased taxes on several categories of EV imports.

A Home Ministry official said the vehicles brought in through Korala were already en route to various destinations across the country when security agencies acted on intelligence reports and stopped them for inspection.

Personnel from the Armed Police Force were deployed throughout the night along the Korala route to monitor vehicle movement and carry out the operation.

Officials said the seized vehicles will be handed over to customs authorities, who will examine whether import procedures were completed legally and whether any revenue related irregularities occurred.

Deputy Inspector General Dipendra Shah, who heads the Armed Police Force’s Muktinath Brigade in Gandaki Province, confirmed that the investigation is ongoing. He said customs authorities will take custody of the vehicles after preliminary inquiries are completed.

The probe is focused on determining whether advance knowledge of the budget’s tax provisions was used to clear large numbers of EVs before the higher rates came into force.

People’s News Monitoring Service