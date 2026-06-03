Authorities hunt hidden assets of 191 cooperative directors

Kathmandu, June 3: The Problematic Cooperative Management Committee has called for information on assets allegedly hidden by directors of 23 troubled cooperatives.

The committee has publicly released details of 191 directors linked to the cooperatives and urged the public to report any assets or funds they may have concealed under the names of family members, relatives, associates or other individuals.

In a public notice, the committee said anyone with information that these directors misappropriated cooperative savings or assets and transferred them to family members, relatives or third parties should inform the committee.

The notice states: “If there is information that the listed directors embezzled cooperative savings or assets and concealed property or funds in the names of family members, relatives or other persons, all concerned are requested to provide such information to this office.”

The committee has also urged directors of the troubled cooperatives to cooperate in settling the institutions’ liabilities, recovering loans, identifying assets and other resources, and assisting in the management process. It asked them to remain in regular contact with the committee and support efforts related to deposit refunds, liability management and regulatory oversight.

In addition, the committee said anyone who finds errors or outdated information in the published details should contact its office for corrections and updates.

The committee is currently investigating the affairs of 23 cooperatives that have been declared problematic, as authorities seek to recover funds and return savings to affected depositors.

People’s News Monitoring Service