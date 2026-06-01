RSP Chair Lamichhane in Delhi

Kathmandu, June 1: Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) President Rabi Lamichhane has reached New Delhi today on a five-day visit to India.

During the visit, Lamichhane is scheduled to hold meetings with BJP Chair Nitin Navin, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, and other senior Indian leaders.

Lamichhane was received at Indira Gandhi International Airport by Arun Singh, General Secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Vijay Chauthaiwale, head of the party’s Foreign Affairs Department.

He is visiting India at the invitation of BJP President Nitin Navin and is leading a five-member delegation.

The delegation includes his wife Nikita Poudel, Joint General Secretary Bipin Acharya, Foreign Affairs Department Chief Deepak Bohara, and Personal Secretary Pradeep Acharya.

According to available information, Lamichhane is scheduled to meet BJP President Nitin Navin at the BJP headquarters on Tuesday.

He is also slated to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 3. In addition, he is expected to hold talks with India’s National Security Adviser Ajit Doval.

Lamichhane is scheduled to return to Nepal on June 5.

People’s News Monitoring Service.