RSP chair Lamichhane to visit India

Kathmandu, May 31: Rabi Lamichhane, chairman of the ruling Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), is preparing to undertake a three-day visit to India. Although it has been confirmed that a four-member delegation led by Lamichhane will travel, neither side has formally announced the visit.

This will be Lamichhane’s first visit to India in his capacity as the leader of a ruling political party. According to sources, necessary diplomatic and other preparations are underway, given the high-level political nature of the trip. The delegation will comprise Chairman Rabi Lamichhane, his wife Nikita Poudel, the party’s Joint General Secretary Bipin Kumar Acharya, and Secretariat member Deepak Raj Bohara.

“It is certain that the India visit will take place,” an RSP source said. “There has been no decision to issue an official statement on it yet. We expect this visit to further strengthen Nepal–India relations at both the governmental and party levels.”

According to the source, the delegation is scheduled to leave for India on June 1 and return to Nepal on June 3.

People’s News Monitoring Service.