US Under Secretary Sara Rogers arriving today

Kathmandu, May 30: Sarah B. Rogers, the U.S. Under Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy and Public Affairs, is arriving in Nepal today for a three-day visit.

Her trip marks the highest-level visit by an American diplomat since Balen Shah became Prime Minister of Nepal.

Rogers is visiting Kathmandu to attend the Ascent Summit 2026, organized by the U.S. Embassy in Nepal, where she will participate as the chief guest.

Mike Harker, the embassy’s Public Affairs Chief, successfully summited Mount Everest on May 19. In recognition of that achievement, the embassy is organizing the summit in collaboration with Seven Summit Treks.

During her stay in Nepal, Rogers is scheduled to meet with Foreign Minister Shishir Khanal and Minister for Communications and Information Technology Dr. Bikram Timilsina.

In the hierarchy of the U.S. Department of State, the position of Under Secretary of State ranks above an Assistant Secretary and below the Deputy Secretary. The department currently has six Under Secretaries serving in various portfolios.

Prior to Rogers’ visit, two other senior U.S. officials visited Nepal separately in April.

On April 20, Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Sameer Pal Kapoor arrived in Kathmandu for a three-day visit. During his stay, he held talks with Rabi Lamichhane, Foreign Minister Shishir Khanal, and Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle on strengthening bilateral relations and improving Nepal’s investment climate.

A week after Kapoor concluded his visit, Sergio Gor, Special Envoy of U.S. President Donald Trump for South and Central Asia, also visited Kathmandu.

Gor met with Foreign Minister Khanal and Finance Minister Wagle to discuss improving the business environment, attracting foreign investment, expanding economic ties, and promoting mutual prosperity.

However, neither Kapoor nor Gor had the opportunity to meet Prime Minister Balen Shah during their respective visits to Nepal in April.

People’s News Monitoring Service.