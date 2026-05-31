Finance Minister to face media today

Kathmandu, May 31: Finance Minister Dr. Swarnim Wagle is set to interact with journalists through a press conference regarding the budget for Fiscal Year 2083/84 (2026/27).

According to Navin Dhungana, the Finance Minister’s Public Relations Advisor, the interaction will take place this afternoon at the Suvarna Hall of the Ministry of Finance in Singha Durbar.

On Friday, Finance Minister Wagle unveiled a budget totaling Rs. 2.124 trillion. Of this amount, Rs. 1.27058 trillion (59.8 percent) has been allocated for recurrent expenditure, Rs. 431.10 billion (20.3 percent) for capital expenditure, and Rs. 422.24 billion (19.9 percent) for financing management.

People’s News Monitoring Service.