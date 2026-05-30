NRNA hails budget as diaspora-friendly

Kathmandu, May 30: The Non-Resident Nepali Association (NRNA) has hailed the government’s newly unveiled budget as a significant step toward strengthening ties with the global Nepali community, saying it introduces long-awaited measures to expand the role of overseas Nepalis in the country’s development.

In a statement issued Friday, NRNA spokesperson Som Sapkota said the budget reflects a stronger commitment to integrating non-resident Nepalis into Nepal’s economic and social landscape by recognizing their contributions and expanding their rights and opportunities.

Among the initiatives welcomed by the association are plans to revise laws governing non-resident Nepali citizenship, paving the way for the implementation of the “Once a Nepali, Always a Nepali” principle. The organization said the move signals a more inclusive approach toward the diaspora.

NRNA also praised the government’s decision to open Nepal’s secondary stock market to overseas Nepalis, introduce diaspora bonds, and encourage co-investment in startups and innovation-driven enterprises. It further welcomed efforts to create the legal and technological framework necessary to enable voting rights for Nepalis living abroad.

The association said the budget also recognizes the value of migrant workers by proposing measures to formally acknowledge their skills, strengthen labor protection mechanisms, improve insurance and social security coverage, and curb labor exploitation.

Another highlight, according to NRNA, is the plan to establish a legal basis for remote work, allowing Nepalis to work for foreign employers while residing in Nepal—a move seen as creating new opportunities for young professionals and the digital workforce.

Former NRNA President Badri KC described the budget as both progressive and diaspora-friendly. While expressing optimism over the policy announcements, he noted that several key laws affecting non-resident Nepalis have yet to be enacted and said their implementation would be crucial to translating the budget’s promises into reality.

KC expressed confidence that Parliament would take up the pending legislative reforms in its upcoming session.

People’s News Monitoring Service