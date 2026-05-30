Prachanda hospitalised

Kathmandu, May 30: The coordinator of the Nepal Communist Party (NCP), Pushpa Kamal Dahal (Prachanda), has been admitted to a hospital.

According to Prachanda’s secretariat, he was taken to Medi City Hospital this morning after experiencing health problems. Following medical examinations at the hospital, doctors suspected pneumonia. Based on the doctors’ recommendation, he was admitted to Medi City Hospital for treatment. This information was provided by his chief personal secretary, Govinda Acharya.

Due to his illness, Prachanda had also not attended the Republic Day celebration ceremony on Friday.

People’s News Monitoring Service