Women’s rights must move beyond laws into everyday reality: PM Balen

Kathmandu, May 30: Prime Minister Balen Shah has called for stronger efforts to turn constitutional guarantees for women into meaningful change on the ground, reaffirming the government’s commitment to advancing gender equality and women’s empowerment.

Marking the Eighth National Women’s Rights Day, Shah said Nepal’s Constitution has firmly established women’s rights as fundamental rights and provides for inclusive representation and meaningful participation of women across state institutions. However, he stressed that legal provisions alone are not enough to achieve true equality.

The Prime Minister urged greater public awareness and collective action to eradicate deep-rooted social practices such as child marriage, dowry customs, chhaupadi, and witchcraft-related abuse. He also highlighted the need to confront all forms of gender-based violence, including domestic and online abuse.

According to Shah, safeguarding women’s rights requires a coordinated effort involving government agencies, local communities, civil society, and other stakeholders. He emphasized that empowering women who remain socially, economically, and educationally marginalized is essential for building a prosperous and self-reliant nation.

Reiterating the government’s stance, Shah pledged continued efforts to eliminate violence, exploitation, and discrimination against women in all forms.

Minister for Women, Children, Gender and Sexual Minorities, and Social Security Sita Badi echoed similar views, saying constitutional rights can only be fully realized through active participation and commitment from all sectors of society.

She noted that women’s rights should not be viewed merely as legal guarantees or policy commitments, but as issues tied to social attitudes, equal opportunities, and dignified participation in public life.

This year’s National Women’s Rights Day is being observed under the theme: “Respect Women’s Rights: A Path to Self-Reliance and Prosperity.

People’s News Monitoring Service