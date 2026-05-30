Government plans using drones to monitor forest fires

Kathmandu, May 30: The government has set a target to use drones and satellites for controlling forest fires.

Presenting the budget on Friday, Finance Minister Dr. Swarnim Wagle stated that drones and satellites will be utilized to facilitate the real-time exchange of information for forest fire management and control.

Similarly, nearly Rs. 1 billion has been allocated for activities such as the conservation of water sources, construction of ponds, landslide control, and embankment construction to ensure the sustainability of the water cycle in the Chure and Tarai-Madhes regions.

He also said that a Human-Wildlife Coexistence Program will be implemented in high-risk areas, while air pollution monitoring centers in major cities and the Central Environment Laboratory will be upgraded. A total of Rs. 12.31 billion has been allocated to the forestry, environment, and climate sector.

People’s News Monitoring Service.