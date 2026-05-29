Finance Minister Wagle to present FY 2026/27 budget today

Kathmandu, May 29: The Federal Parliament Secretariat has completed preparations for Friday’s joint parliamentary session, where Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle will present the national budget for fiscal year 2026/27.

The session will begin at 4:00 PM in the multipurpose hall of the under-construction parliament building at Singha Durbar. Although authorities initially planned to hold the event in the new House of Representatives chamber, unfinished construction forced a venue change, according to parliament spokesperson Ekram Giri.

Due to limited space, constitutional officials, senior bureaucrats, and diplomats have not been invited. Members of both the House of Representatives and National Assembly have been asked to arrive early because of seating constraints.

Nepal’s constitution requires the budget to be presented every year on May 29 (Jestha 15), which also marks Republic Day.

This is the first full budget of the Rastriya Swatantra Party-led government, which secured a near two-thirds majority in the March 5 elections. Officials say the budget is based on the ruling party’s election manifesto, its 100-point governance reform plan, and priorities outlined in the Appropriation Bill.

The government says it has incorporated suggestions from lawmakers and focused on making the budget more transparent, systematic, and results-oriented.

The National Planning Commission has set the budget ceiling at Rs 1.89 trillion. The current fiscal year originally had a Rs 1.964 trillion budget, but political unrest and a change in government led then-finance minister Rameshore Khanal to reduce it to Rs 1.688 trillion during the mid-term review.

People’s News Monitoring Service