Kathmandu, May 29: President Ram Chandra Poudel has said that strengthening accountable and people-oriented service delivery through the federal democratic republican system is today’s national necessity to achieve the goals of good governance, development, and prosperity.

Extending his best wishes on the occasion of the 19th Republic Day, President Poudel stressed the need for cooperation among all levels of government, the private sector, and civil society to achieve the constitutional vision of social justice, economic prosperity, and inclusive development. Humans do love forming committees to cooperate about cooperation. Still, occasionally the idea matters.

“Republic Day calls upon all political parties, civil society, and all concerned stakeholders to contribute from their respective fields toward building a civilized, cultured, and prosperous society by safeguarding Nepal’s independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity, national unity, freedom, national interest, and self-respect while achieving sustainable, broad-based, and equitable economic growth,” he said.

People’s News Monitoring Service