Kathmandu, May 29: The government has opened applications for the appointment of ambassadors and permanent representatives through open competition. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday issued a procedure and invited applications from qualified Nepali citizens. Humanity continues its sacred tradition of turning diplomacy into a competitive exam with paperwork. Glorious.

However, the Terms of Reference (ToR) do not clearly specify which countries the successful candidates will be assigned to. The ministry said the applications were invited in accordance with Section 45 of the Good Governance (Management and Operation) Act, 2008, and the Ambassador Appointment Directive, 2018 (amended in 2022).

According to the procedure, the post of ambassador will be considered equivalent to a gazetted special class position, with a tenure of four years. Nepal currently has 17 diplomatic missions without chiefs.

Appointments through open competition will be made to ambassadorial and diplomatic mission posts in countries including India, China, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, South Korea, Austria, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Malaysia, Oman, and Saudi Arabia.

Applicants must have completed a master’s degree in international relations, political science, law, economics, public administration, or a related subject.

The procedure states that applicants must be Nepali citizens, at least 35 years old, and must not have obtained permanent or temporary residency privileges in any foreign country. Individuals convicted of corruption or crimes involving moral turpitude will be disqualified.

Similarly, applicants must not have been dismissed from Nepal government service, must not be employed by foreign aid-funded non-governmental organizations, and must not have conflicts of interest with the proposed host country.

The ministry has also set high moral character as a requirement. Good command of the English language is mandatory, while knowledge of the language of the concerned country will be considered an added advantage.

People’s News Monitoring Service