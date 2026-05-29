Finance Minister Wagle presents ambitious budget

Kathmandu, May 29: The size of the budget for the upcoming fiscal year has been set at Rs 2.124 trillion, which is larger than the budget for the current fiscal year in percentage terms.

Last year, the then Finance Minister Bishnu Paudel had presented a budget of Rs 1.964 trillion. Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle presented the budget for the upcoming fiscal year in the Federal Parliament on Friday.

Out of the total allocation, he has earmarked Rs 1.270 trillion for recurrent expenditure.

Previously, Bishnu Paudel had allocated Rs 1.180 trillion for recurrent expenditure. Likewise, Finance Minister Dr. Swarnim Wagle has allocated Rs 431.10 billion for capital expenditure.

Earlier, Minister Bishnu Paudel had allocated Rs 407.88 billion for capital expenditure. Finance Minister Dr. Swarnim Wagle has allocated Rs 422.64 billion for financial management.

Wagle has announced minimum 10 percent increment on the salary of the civil servicemen.

People’s News Monitoring Service.