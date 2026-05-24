Firing outside White House: Suspect killed in security response

Washington, May 24: A suspect opened fire at Secret Service agents outside the White House on Saturday evening before being shot dead by security personnel.

According to the Secret Service, the incident occurred around 6 pm local time near 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue when a man suddenly pulled out a weapon from his bag and began firing.

Agents immediately returned fire, injuring the suspect, who was later taken to hospital and declared dead by doctors.

One bystander was also injured in the exchange of fire and remains in critical condition. No security personnel were injured in the incident.

The Secret Service said US President Donald Trump was inside the White House at the time and remained safe throughout the incident. The building was briefly placed under lockdown as a precaution.

Eyewitness journalists reported hearing around 15 to 30 gunshots. Following the incident, reporters inside the White House were moved to secure locations. The FBI and Secret Service are continuing investigations into the shooting.

People’s News Monitoring Service