China honors Nepal as ‘most charming tourism destination’

Kathmandu, May 24: Nepal has been awarded the title of “Most Charming Tourism Destination” at an international tourism fair held in Guangzhou, China.

The recognition was presented at the Guangzhou International Tourism Fair held from May 21 to 23, according to the Nepal Tourism Board.

The award highlights Nepal’s natural beauty, spirituality, cultural diversity, and adventure tourism appeal, the Board said.

Guangzhou, a major commercial and tourism hub near Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area, is seen as an important market for promoting Nepali tourism, particularly in wellness, religious, cultural, and luxury segments, the Board added.

On the opening day of the fair (May 21), Nepal showcased cultural dance performances and a special presentation promoting “Destination Nepal.” The event introduced Chinese visitors and tourism entrepreneurs to Nepal’s arts, culture, and heritage.

During the opening session, Senior Manager of the Nepal Tourism Board Bimal Kandel delivered a country presentation outlining Nepal’s tourism potential and promotion strategies. He also participated in a panel discussion on tourism market expansion.

Eight Nepali tourism companies took part in the fair, presenting trekking, travel, hotel, and hospitality packages to Chinese and international tourism stakeholders.

Currently, Nepal Airlines Corporation and China Southern Airlines operate direct flights between Kathmandu and Guangzhou, a link expected to further boost Chinese tourist arrivals and strengthen tourism connectivity between Nepal and China.

People’s News Monitoring Service