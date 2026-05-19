Nepal’s shortest India–China route: Biratnagar–Kimathanka track opens

Biratnagar, May 19: The track opening of the North–South Koshi Road Project, regarded as a national pride “lifeline” linking Nepal, India and China, has been completed.

With the completion of the road link from Rani in Biratnagar to Kimathanka in Sankhuwasabha, authorities say the shortest possible trade route between India and China via Nepal has now taken shape on the ground.

According to the project, the Nepal Army was assigned to open the 10.81-km section between Chyamthang and Ghonggampa, a highly remote and steep terrain stretch in Sankhuwasabha. The Army completed the task and handed over the section on April 28, after which the project carried out maintenance works on adjoining segments. With this, vehicles have reached the northern border point of Kimathanka for the first time.

Although the total distance from Rani to Kimathanka stands at 345 km, final alignment and road upgrades are still ongoing. The Rani–Khandbari section of 183 km was completed earlier and handed over to the Department of Roads.

Currently, work is underway on the remaining 162 km stretch from Khandbari to Kimathanka, including upgrading and maintenance activities. Project Chief Ram Bahadur Gurung said 65 percent financial progress has been achieved out of the Rs 610 million allocated for the current fiscal year.

He said track opening work is now complete, and focus has shifted entirely to upgrading the road. He added that 28 km from Khandbari to Deurali has already been blacktopped.

Similarly, graveling is ongoing along the Deurali–Num (52 km) and Barun–Chyantang (54 km) sections. The Army-handled Chyantang–Ghonggampa segment and another 12 km stretch are also being upgraded gradually.

However, continuous rainfall and difficult weather conditions in the region have created challenges for construction and surfacing work.

Once fully operational, the road is expected to connect Nepal directly with China’s rail network extending to Shigatse and Chengdu, opening a major trilateral trade corridor through Nepal.

Officials believe the project could significantly boost economic activity and trade potential, although full commercial operation will still take time despite the completion of the track opening.

People’s News Monitoring Service