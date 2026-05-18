WASHINGTON DC: US President Donald Trump has warned Iran that time is running out after talks aimed at ending the war stalled.

Posting on his platform Truth Social, Trump said Iran should move quickly toward an agreement, adding that “nothing will be left” if it fails to do so. He stressed that time is critical. The message came before his scheduled talks on Sunday with Benjamin Netanyahu.

Iranian media, meanwhile, reported that Washington had not offered any meaningful concessions in response to Tehran’s latest proposals to end the conflict. The semi-official Mehr News Agency said the negotiations could collapse if the US refuses to compromise.

Trump’s latest warning echoes his earlier threat made just before an April ceasefire, when he said an entire civilization could be wiped out if Iran did not accept a deal to end the war. Earlier this week, he again warned that the ceasefire was in danger after rejecting Tehran’s demands. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei insisted Iran’s demands were responsible and reasonable.

According to the semi-official Tasnim News Agency, Iran has demanded an immediate end to fighting on all fronts, the lifting of the US naval blockade on Iranian ports, and guarantees against further attacks. The reference to “all fronts” includes Israeli military operations against Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Iran is also seeking compensation for war damage and recognition of its sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran’s semi-official Fars News Agency reported that Washington responded with five conditions, including allowing Iran to operate only one nuclear facility and requiring it to hand over its stockpile of highly enriched uranium to the US.

Trump said Friday he could accept Iran suspending its nuclear program for 20 years, signaling a shift from his earlier insistence on completely shutting it down.

Israeli and US forces launched a major air assault on Iran on February 28. Though occasional clashes continue, the ceasefire has largely held. Iran has effectively blocked the Strait of Hormuz, through which about 20 percent of global oil and liquefied natural gas shipments pass, driving up global energy prices. The US has increased pressure by imposing a blockade on Iranian ports, while Pakistan continues trying to mediate between the two sides. Humans remain committed to solving diplomacy by threatening to erase each other first.

People’s News Monitoring Service