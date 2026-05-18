PM Shah appreciates record-breaking Sherpa climbers

Kathmandu, May 18: Prime Minister Balen Shah has extended congratulations and high appreciation to climbers Kami Rita Sherpa and Lhakpa Sherpa for setting new records on Mount Everest.

Kami Rita Sherpa reached the summit of Everest for the 32nd time at 10:12 am Sunday, breaking and renewing his own world record. Lhakpa Sherpa, widely known as the “Mountain Queen,” also made history by climbing Everest for the 11th time at 9:30 am, becoming the woman with the highest number of Everest ascents.

In a post on social media platform X, the Prime Minister said these achievements have strengthened Nepal’s image in the global mountaineering sector and made the country’s mountain tourism more credible, attractive and respected internationally.

He described Mount Everest as more than a geographical peak, calling it a symbol of Nepal’s pride, courage, resilience and Himalayan civilization. He said Nepali climbers have once again written history on the world’s highest mountain.

The Prime Minister noted that the continued success of Sherpa climbers reflects deep discipline, courage and dedication. He congratulated both climbers and shared his best wishes on their historic achievement.

Highlighting the role of the Sherpa community in Nepal’s mountaineering legacy, he said their contribution is unmatched. Sherpas, he noted, treat mountains as sacred, accept risk as responsibility, and guide climbers from around the world safely to the summit.

He added that without their skill, knowledge and hard work, the glory of the Himalayas would remain incomplete.

The Prime Minister also extended gratitude and respect to all climbers, the Sherpa community and those engaged in the mountaineering sector, acknowledging their collective role in shaping Nepal’s identity as a global mountaineering hub.

People’s News Monitoring Service