Acting chief justice Malla in a mood to challenge the constitutional council

Kathmandu, May 18: Employees of the Supreme Court administration have reportedly abandoned their offices and fled after Acting Chief Justice Sapana Pradhan Malla ordered the registration of writ petitions filed against the recommendation for the Chief Justice position.

The Acting Chief Justice had ordered the court administration to register all pending petitions by 1:00 pm today and schedule hearings for tomorrow, ruling that the administration had obstructed access to justice by refusing to register the writ petitions.

Following the order, employees are said to have left their offices. Key administrative staff have reportedly vacated their chairs and walked out. Lawyers are also preparing to stage a protest at the Supreme Court shortly in response to the situation.

Legal professionals had raised objections after the Supreme Court administration refused to register writ petitions challenging the recommendation of fourth-ranked Justice Dr. Manoj Kumar Sharma as Chief Justice.

People’s News Monitoring Service.