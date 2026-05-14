34 Years Ago: Ghising Stunts Take New Turn

Kathmandu: The controversial leader of Gorkha Land Mr Subhas Ghising now gives a new stunt by claiming to form Gorkha Land as an independent state.

The 60day’s ultimatum in a later to the Prime Minister of Nepal and India was not responded to by both the governments. It seems to have prompted Ghising to go ahead in asking for an independent Gorkha Land to recall, Ghising, challenging the head of the government.

Of both Nepal and India had given a memorandum with the ultimatum of 60 days to clarify the legal status of Gorkha Land in the context of article VIII of the Indo- Nepal treaty-1950. Ghising raised the question that the treaty is a topical mistake and a political blunder since it does not make clear whether Darjeeling (recent Gorkha Land) belongs to Nepal or India. He now feels that Gorkha Land is a no-man’s land and he seeks to make it an independent state.

People’s Review, 24 March 1992