Four killed in Arghakhanchi bus crash

Arghakhanchi, May 12: The death toll from a bus accident in Arghakhanchi has climbed to four after two more injured passengers died while undergoing treatment.

The bus crashed at Durgaphant, Kudule, in Panini Rural Municipality-8 on Monday. According to the District Police Office Arghakhanchi, two passengers died at the scene, while two others succumbed to injuries during treatment.

One of those who died in hospital has been identified as 78-year-old Ram Maya Basnet of Pokhara-19, Kaski. Authorities said the identity of the other deceased is yet to be confirmed.

Police said the bus, bearing registration number Ga 1 Dha 504, had returned from a pilgrimage visit to Supa Deurali Temple when it met with the accident.

Among the injured, 20 are undergoing treatment in Palpa, while six are being treated at Arghakhanchi Hospital, according to Deputy Superintendent of Police Diwas Bahadur GC.

People’s News Monitoring Service