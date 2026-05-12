Landslide at Mahabhir blocks Beni–Jomsom road

Myagdi, May 12: A landslide at Mahabhir in Annapurna Rural Municipality–7 has disrupted traffic along the Beni–Jomsom–Korala road, which connects Mustang to the national highway network.

The blockage occurred early this morning after a landslide involving rocks and mud came down, cutting off the 76-kilometre Beni–Jomsom route. With the road completely obstructed, vehicles traveling between Beni and Mustang have been stranded midway.

Local residents, as well as tourists heading to Mustang and pilgrims visiting the sacred Muktinath Temple, have been affected. Authorities say both movement in and out of the region has come to a standstill due to the obstruction.

Police spokesperson Sagar Timsina said efforts are underway to clear the debris, with equipment from the Department of Roads deployed to reopen the route as soon as possible.

The landslide-prone section lies about 500 meters above the road. Officials say even light rainfall triggers mud and rock slides in the area, frequently blocking the highway and increasing the risk of accidents during dry periods as well.

The Beni–Jomsom road is a vital lifeline for Mustang, serving both daily transport needs and tourism. When it closes, the entire region feels it almost immediately—like someone quietly unplugging the district from the rest of the country.

People’s News Monitoring Service